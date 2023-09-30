Alan Forrest has been a bit part player for Heart of Midlothian this season but he took centre stage at Dingwall when he netted the only goal of a drab game to earn the Gorgie combine three precious points in the cinch Premiership.

The 27-year-old was set up by Alex Lowry whose injury-time game-winner on Tuesday at Kilmarnock earned the Jambos a place in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday, November 5 (3pm).

Both men came on as substitutes and on-loan Lowry’s deep cross to the back post was nodded into the net by Forrest to complete a great week for the Men in Maroon.

Hearts move up the 12-strong table to fourth and they now have ten points from their seven games. The two narrow wins in four days eases the pressure on Hearts’ head coach Steven Naismith but, in contrast, County slip to second-bottom of the table with seven points from their seven outings.

Motherwell also have ten points after a 2-1 defeat at home to Celtic, Matt O’Riley netting in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and they are fifth with Hibs, who were held 0-0 by Dundee at Easter Road, sixth on eight points.

Ross County rarely threatened during the 90 minutes as Hearts dominated possession, enjoying 63 per cent against 37 per cent, but lack of quality in the final third was evident. Naismith turned to his bench for a spark and Forrest came close before his glory goal.

Now, the focus is on next Saturday’s Derby with rivals Hibs at Tynecastle (15.00) and points there would set Naismith up for the visit of league pace-setters Celtic and the visit to Ibrox where Rangers skidded to a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen increasing the pressure on manager Michael Beale.

Naismith told BBC Sport Scotland: “We did a professional job.” His opposite number Malky Mackay said: “I’m disappointed. I thought we were worthy of a draw.”

PICTURE: Alan Forrest (with black bib) in training with Hearts at The Oriam. Picture Nigel Duncan

