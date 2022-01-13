Dhoom Indian “streatery” and cocktail bar in Dunfermline is to bring back its own version of the “Eat Out to Help Out” Scheme.

The discount dining scheme, offering a 50% discount on the evening taster menu, will start on Thursday and will run on the remaining Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during January.

A winner in the 2021 Scottish Curry Awards, held in Glasgow last November, Dhoom enjoyed a very busy festive season with steady bookings, despite the uncertainty caused by the Scottish Government’s advice on mixing and socialising in the run up to Christmas.

In its current menu, Dhoom continues to showcase Dhaba style food as offered at authentic roadside eateries across India.

Dhoom owner Dhaneswhar Prasad said: “We thought it would be a good idea to bring back our own version of Eat Out To Help Out for January as a way of thanking loyal customers once again who stuck with us over the festive season, and who most definitely contributed to our continuing success in 2021 when we were fortunate enough to pick up more industry awards for our food.

“This is traditionally a quiet time for the trade, and money can be tight for customers. We thought that by doing a discounted scheme we would enable diners to still enjoy the little treat of the delicious evening taster menu at Dhoom for midweek dining. Our Indian spice and colourful surroundings will brighten up the Winter days.”

Current dishes include Keema Kebabs from Lucknow, and Tangri Kebabs from Hydrabadi.

Throughout the pandemic, Dhoom has donated hundreds of free meals to local community groups and members of the public.

Prasad said: “We were happy to do our bit to help out in earlier in the pandemic, and very much enjoyed donating the meals.

“Things are still very difficult for the hospitality industry as the pandemic lingers on, but we are very lucky to have built up a strong customer base in the town, and also attract many customers from out with Dunfermline. We have to look forward to brighter days in the Spring and Summer.”

