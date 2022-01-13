Persimmon Homes East Scotland has awarded It’s Good 2 Give a £1,000 grant as the company continues to support local groups and charities across the region.

Persimmon donates up to £64,000 a month to fund initiatives as part of its Community Champions scheme.

It’s Good 2 Give provides support services for children and young people affected by cancer and their families. These free services range from parent and patient packs containing the essentials needed for an overnight stay in hospital. Often parents want to stay by their child’s bedside during treatment so the charity provides a delivery of energy boosting snacks and drinks each week to the Lochranza ward and supply special Lottie dolls for children during chemotherapy treatment to help them relate to their own loss of hair.

Evie a young cancer patient

Angela Preston, from the charity, said: “This news couldn’t have come at a better time, so we’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Persimmon Homes.

“We aim to make each day a little easier for young cancer patients at The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and every penny donated makes a difference and will be used for our Edinburgh projects.

“Supporting each child and their family during cancer diagnosis and treatment is vital and the generosity of businesses such as Persimmon Home makes is possible.

“We’ve been approaching Trusts and local businesses to try to boost our funds and were absolutely over the moon to hear about the funding from Persimmon.”

Laura Still, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Scotland, said: “It gives us great pleasure to support such a worthy charity. It’s Good 2 Give reaches out to children at the worst possible time in their lives and we are proud to name them one of our Community Champions.

“Reading the charity’s application was very moving and their work is an inspiration to us all.

“Our Community Champions initiative was set up to support groups and charities in the areas that we are building new homes and It’s Good 2 Give is a fantastic example.”

