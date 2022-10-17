It is no surprise to anybody who has enjoyed dining at The Radhuni that this restaurant is a consistent award winner.

Accolades of Best of Scotland curry winner in 2018, 2019 and 2020 plus an AA Rosette recipient for culinary excellence speaks volumes.

The Loanhead restaurant was also included in the top ten of Britain’s leading 20 curry houses and one of the team won Chef of the Year 2018 in the Scottish Curry Awards.

I could go on, but let’s move on to the food. The Radhuni does not use any processed beef, chicken or lamb, only 100 per cent meat in all dishes.

It caters for allergies, so important these days, and they deliver in a six-mile radius, including Penicuik and parts of Edinburgh including Liberton and Swanston.

Their classy website is packed with information and booking a table online could not be easier.

The menu is extensive and my choice was a Radhuni Classic, lamb cooked Ceylon-style, a rich combination with a delicate sauce using coconut, spices and fresh herbs.

Even more impressive to the eye and taste buds was the chicken hyderbadi biryani, layered basmati rice and sauce cooked in a clay pot and flavoured with saffron and mild oriental spices, garnished with mint leaves. It comes with raita, a minty sauce with a creamy yoghurt base, a classic Indian side.

We loved the experience and could not fault this immaculate, stylish restaurant which features starched linen tablecloths and distinctive, classy cutlery.

The staff could not have been more helpful and The Radhuni, 93 Clerk Street, Loanhead, Midlothian EH20 9RE is, undoubtedly, a cut above and certainly one to savour. Ring 0131 440 3566

