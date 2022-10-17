Livingston go clear at the top of the SWF Championship with flurry of second half goals
Livingston have gone clear at the top of the Scottish Women’s Football Championship after they defeated Renfrew Ladies at New Western Park with a flurry of second-half goals.
Lucy Brown had put Livingston ahead in the first half with a speculative shot that could have been intended as a cross, but second-half goals from in-form strike duo Jennifer Dodds and Ashley Fish bookended a consolation from Renfrew’s Vhairi Munro. Fish then fed Brown for her second in the 90th minute to make the scoreline comfortable for the Lionesses.
Elsewhere, Inverness Caledonian Thistle recorded their first clean sheet of the season against Hutchison Vale at home, with goals from Natalie Bodiam, Tina Kelly and Lorna MacRae sending the Highlanders into the top half of the table. Ayr United rescued a point in Dundee with a goal from the league’s top scorer Rachel Scott and a penalty by Claire Docherty cancelling out strikes from Dryburgh Athletic’s Alma Codegoni and Derrian Gollan to deny Dryburgh their first win of the season. Morton held Rossvale to a 1-1 draw.
In the Women’s League One, FC Edinburgh and Westdyke both came from a goal down to win comfortably against Falkirk and Stenhousemuir respectively and extend their lead at the top of the table. Airdrie Ladies beat Edinburgh Caledonia 5-3 to shake up the middle of the table, while St Mirren put ten past Giffnock SC to climb to fourth on goal difference. BSC Glasgow against Dundee West was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Cleaning up in Wester Hailes – a week of action begins
A week of action has been launched this morning to clean up Wester Hailes. Residents will be encouraged to carry out a large-scale community clean-up of their local area. During the ‘Wester Hailes Week of Action’, people living around Barn Park, Harvesters Way, Clovenstone and in Wester Hailes, will spend the week working with their…
UK-wide group acquires office equipment giant
Family and colleagues honour wish of Capital Document Solutions founder. One of Scotland’s best known B2B specialists has been acquired in a deal which was begun by the firm’s founder – then completed by his family and close-knit team following his death earlier this year. Capital Document Solutions remained fiercely independent and Scottish-focused under Tom…
Building a New Scotland – third document published today
The Scottish Government has published the third part of a series, Building a New Scotland, which aims to provide information to voters before any independence referendum is held. This paper deals with the economic proposals to “build an inclusive, fair, wellbeing economy that works for everyone in Scotland”. The government promises: to have lower energy…
Award-winning restaurant lives up to billing
It is no surprise to anybody who has enjoyed dining at The Radhuni that this restaurant is a consistent award winner. Accolades of Best of Scotland curry winner in 2018, 2019 and 2020 plus an AA Rosette recipient for culinary excellence speaks volumes. The Loanhead restaurant was also included in the top ten of Britain’s leading…
Elf toddle walk to raise funds for The Centre Livingston
The inaugural Elf Toddle Walk will take place on 6 November at The Centre Livingston to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). Those taking part are encouraged to dress in festive attire to join Santa’s elves on a one mile lap of the shopping centre. Go Radio presenter, Crofty, will be there on…
Residents put feet up at new Edinburgh care home salon
Indulgent spa mornings on the cards in home’s latest autumn offering. Care home residents have been given the chance to indulge in an immersive salon experience as part of an activities rota aimed at improving their wellbeing. Cramond Residence has transformed one of its activity rooms into a purpose-built salon with a host of spa mornings…
