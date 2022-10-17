Livingston go clear at the top of the SWF Championship with flurry of second half goals

Livingston have gone clear at the top of the Scottish Women’s Football Championship after they defeated Renfrew Ladies at New Western Park with a flurry of second-half goals.

Lucy Brown had put Livingston ahead in the first half with a speculative shot that could have been intended as a cross, but second-half goals from in-form strike duo Jennifer Dodds and Ashley Fish bookended a consolation from Renfrew’s Vhairi Munro. Fish then fed Brown for her second in the 90th minute to make the scoreline comfortable for the Lionesses.

Elsewhere, Inverness Caledonian Thistle recorded their first clean sheet of the season against Hutchison Vale at home, with goals from Natalie Bodiam, Tina Kelly and Lorna MacRae sending the Highlanders into the top half of the table. Ayr United rescued a point in Dundee with a goal from the league’s top scorer Rachel Scott and a penalty by Claire Docherty cancelling out strikes from Dryburgh Athletic’s Alma Codegoni and Derrian Gollan to deny Dryburgh their first win of the season. Morton held Rossvale to a 1-1 draw.

In the Women’s League One, FC Edinburgh and Westdyke both came from a goal down to win comfortably against Falkirk and Stenhousemuir respectively and extend their lead at the top of the table. Airdrie Ladies beat Edinburgh Caledonia 5-3 to shake up the middle of the table, while St Mirren put ten past Giffnock SC to climb to fourth on goal difference. BSC Glasgow against Dundee West was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rachel Scott (Ayr United) gets the final touch in a scramble and the ball is over the line Dryburgh Athletic welcome Ayr United to Glenesk Park for their game in the SWF Championship PHOTO Ger Harley/Sportpix

Like this: Like Loading...