The inaugural Elf Toddle Walk will take place on 6 November at The Centre Livingston to raise funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Those taking part are encouraged to dress in festive attire to join Santa’s elves on a one mile lap of the shopping centre.

Go Radio presenter, Crofty, will be there on the day with Go Radio Dance’s Zoe Kelly playing big Christmas tunes and sending the wee ones off with a countdown warm up.

There will be surprises and treats on the way round the course and those who complete the one mile will receive a commemorative medal in the Selfie Elfie zone.

Hayley Smith, Community Fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to The Centre, Livingston for choosing to support CHAS through their Elf Toddle Walk.

“The funds raised will not only help us to provide care for children but also to help families make wonderful memories together.”

Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with the charity CHAS to host our first-ever Elf Toddle Walk around the mall to help raise money for such a great cause.

“It’s a brilliant way to show kids that you can have fun getting a little bit of exercise in whilst helping other people at the same time.”

Entry is £5 per child with admission fees at https://bit.ly/TheCentreEventbriteLink. Once registered, a personal walk number and elf hat can be collected from the Customer Service Desk at The Centre, Livingston between the 31st October and 5th November, with proof of ticket, to enable participants to take part on the day.

Parents can either pick up sponsor forms in advance at the Customer Service Desk, download them from the website, www.thecentrelivingston.com or bring their own. All sponsored donations will go to charity.

