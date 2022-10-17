Indulgent spa mornings on the cards in home’s latest autumn offering.

Care home residents have been given the chance to indulge in an immersive salon experience as part of an activities rota aimed at improving their wellbeing.

Cramond Residence has transformed one of its activity rooms into a purpose-built salon with a host of spa mornings planned.

The indulgent experience will see residents drifting away to peaceful spa music while enjoying a hand or foot massage from experienced therapists.

Garylee Rushford, Lifestyle Coordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “The spa mornings are designed to be a relaxing and sensory experience bringing joy to our resident’s day while improving their overall wellbeing.

“At Cramond, we try to ensure that we bring a homely sense into every aspect of our care. We believe that residents shouldn’t forgo any of the activities that they might have previously enjoyed.

“No one should have to miss out on the benefits of a well-deserved massage. Not only will it help soothe the residents’ joints and muscles, but it will also help them switch off and forget about the stress of daily life.”

Included in the home’s current offering for residents and curated by its dedicated lifestyle team are bespoke physiotherapy sessions provided by boutique experts. The home combines luxury hotel living with the reassuring feeling of being in your own home.

Its excursions and activities rota is centred around providing residents with fun and fulfilling lives with offerings aimed at stimulating both the mind and body.

Garylee added: “Our residents are encouraged to take things at their own pace and there is always something to see and do – whether it’s taking part in a class or other activity, going out on an excursion, being pampered in our luxury salon, or enjoying a film in the cinema.”

Located in Cramond to the north of the city, the care home was launched in 2018 to offer nurse-led care, as well as respite and dementia specialist services, and provides small-group living for up to 74 residents in nine luxuriously-appointed homes.

Cramond Residence offer tours of their quality accommodation and facilities, allowing potential residents and loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss individual requirements.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...