Sculptor Alexander Stoddart will create the first statue of a woman to be erected on the High Street in Edinburgh. Stoddart’s two statues of David Hume and Adam Smith are already in place on the Royal Mile.
He has been appointed by the charity, State for Elsie Inglis to create the statue which will stand outside 219 High Street, near the site of the hospice which Dr Elsie Inglis set up for poor women and children in 1904.
Stoddart’s creation will be the first statue of a woman to be placed on the High Street. There are few statues commemorating women in the city and this campaign aims to change that.
Professor Stoddart said: “I am very pleased and honoured to be asked to undertake this important task in a way befitting the renown of the subject. There is something of a dearth of commemorative statuary of historical figures from the last century, owing to the decline, during the postwar period, of the understanding of the noble art of sculpture – and in particular the special challenges, disciplines and matters of aesthetic etiquette inherent in the special field of monument-making. The figure of Dr. Elsie Inglis is to be the first statue of a woman on the Royal Mile.
“This is of great interest, no doubt. But I am most concerned that something distinguished arises to honour this estimable person and to preserve the seriousness of the High Street as a place of immense historical import.”
Cllr Frank Ross, form Lord Provost of Edinburgh and one of the trustees of the charity, A statue for Elsie Inglis, said: “Sandy Stoddart’s statues encompass a classical timelessness and enduring grace. We are greatly honoured that The King’s Sculptor in Ordinary in Scotland is to take on the statue and he has the complete confidence of the trustees to design a truly world class and fitting tribute to Dr. Elsie Inglis, who will forever be remembered as a key figure in our history.
“We have now raised more than £60,000 thanks to the generosity of many individuals and several organisations. Our fundraising continues with a crowdfunding page which has already received many endorsements and pledges of support. Another series of events is currently being planned across Edinburgh and London for March 2023 to meet our fundraising drive towards the final costs of creating the statue.’
Dr Elsie Inglis is a well known figure to all in Edinburgh. She qualified as a doctor at the end of the 19th century and set up a general practice here. During the First World War she was solely responsible for establishing the Scottish War Hospitals to care for soldiers. She led one in Serbia and was given the nation’s highest honour for heroism.
When she died in 1917 her funeral was held at St Giles Cathedral before she was laid to rest in Dean Cemetery.
https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/a-statue-for-dr-elsie-inglis-campaign
