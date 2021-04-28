BRACKENHILL, BY CRIEFF NOW OPEN & LOOKING AHEAD TO A BUSY SUMMER SEASON

Described as “an amazing secluded retreat for friends looking for a relaxing break or an adventure holiday”, Brackenhill near Crieff has opened its doors to paying guests as Scotland’s hospitality and tourism sector bursts back into life.

The four bedroom, 5 star detached cottage, situated on the Ochtertyre Estate, sleeps up to eight guests, and boasts a hot tub, wood burning stove and a dining area seating ten, amongst its many attractions.

It’s also fully dog friendly, allowing two dogs to stay free of charge. The surrounding area is a dog lover’s paradise, with numerous walks and trails to explore. Extensively renovated in 2020, Brackenhill Cottage can be hired along with the nearby Indie House which sleeps four, and also benefits from its own hot tub, catering for a maximum of twelve people who can enjoy a break close together.

“We’re delighted to finally commence trading,” said Brackenhill’s owner, William Frame. “We’ve had Brackenhill listed as an exclusive self catering property since the renovations were completed at the start of this year. This has seen us carry out a full internal redecoration, including the renovation of a hot tub outside. We’ve made the most of the cottage’s natural features, including the stone wall in the sitting room. The cottage is now fully equipped with every modern comfort, but it still retains its charm, and quirky character. It offers a lovely little nook area with an arched window, to sit and enjoy a book as you take in the beautiful external views.”

“We’re also blessed with great outside space, with a BBQ and outdoor seating on the patio, as well as the hot tub, which is situated in an elevated position so guests can enjoy the views,” said William. “They’ll have peace and quiet here on the estate, but are also close to numerous local amenities and visitor attractions, such as Glen Turret Distillery, and Gleneagles is just along the road.”

William also remarked that the cottage was fully adherent to COVID19 safety practices, under the Safer Stays guidance, with extra cleaning and sanitisation to adhere to government guidelines. Some non-essential high touch items had been removed, a safe key collection and key drop was now in operation, and hand soap and sanitiser was provided.

“We’re doing all we can to ensure a safe and comfortable stay at both properties,” he said. “We’ve been steady with bookings already, which is very encouraging, as this is a time for reconnection after this terrible pandemic. Our message to staycationers from all over the UK is to come and enjoy Brackenhill and The Indie House, and make the most of beautiful Perthshire. It offers them the very best of Scotland, from food and drink, to the great outdoors, including golfing, walking and cycling.”

To book Brackenhill and The Indie House Click Here

Tel William Frame 07836 381434, email William@braemore-estates.com

Like this: Like Loading...