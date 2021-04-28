VETERAN trainer Wilf Storey is looking for more of the same from recent course winner Perfect Soldier at Musselburgh’s behind-closed-doors fixture on Thursday.

The Co Durham raider faces eleven rivals in the William Hill Extra Place Races Every Day Handicap over seven-furlongs at the East Lothian venue.

A Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer, Storey only trains on the Flat these days and he said: “Both his wins have come over a mile but he’s been placed a few times at seven so the trip isn’t too much of a concern. Sean Davis, who rides him, was on last time but he knows him well enough as he won on him at Galway when he was trained in Ireland.

“We’ve had him since last year and he’s a horse that enjoys being able to dominate. He won his maiden that way in Ireland and he made most of the running at Musselburgh too. Hopefully he’ll get his own way in front again.”

Among the opposition to Perfect Soldier are Liam Bailey pair Stronsay and Lagenda along with God Of Dreams for in-form Keith Dalgleish and Iain Jardine-trained Rose Bandit.

Tim Easterby’s Dreamseller, who scrambled home by a neck over course and distance last September, returns off a similar mark and is likely to go off a short-priced favourite in the William Hill Acca Freedom Handicap.

by Gordon Brown

