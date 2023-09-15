WEST LODGE ESTATE NEAR CRIEFF – FIVE STAR DOWNSIZING PARK CONTINUES TO TAKE SHAPE

£5,000 CASHBACK OFFER ANNOUNCED

The owners of the West Lodge Estate say that top quality craftsmanship is evident in all of the bungalow style properties on their five star residential downsizing estate just outside Crieff.

A low maintenance home designed for the over 50s market, is a fully furnished and decorated property priced from £99,000 is sited on a spacious, fully landscaped plot with its own private monobloc driveway, decked terrace, and artificial lawn area.

There are only 35 lodges for private sale in total with landscaping, and all building work carried out in house by West Lodge Estate’s team of specialised stone masons, joiners, gardeners, and tilers.

With a full residential licence, the park is geared up to cater for the needs and desires of its over 50s clientèle.

With a gated entrance, West Lodge Estate is just a short distance from the popular market town of Crieff. It offers buyers a stunning rural setting which is still within easy reach of Scotland’s major road network.

Along with the offer to perspective buyers to part exchange their existing properties to enjoy this fantastic new lifestyle in the Perthshire countryside, the park is also offering a £5,000 cashback to every buyer who secures a home before the end of September.

Additionally, two years of site fees will be covered by the park when buyers reserve a property, and moving and relocation costs.

Partnering the best luxury lodge manufacturers in the country, many of the homes at West Lodge Estate are unique models found nowhere else in Scotland, such as the beautiful Loch Awe lodge.

Comprising an extremely spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen area with luxury integrated appliances, together with a master bedroom with its own bathroom, twin bedrooms with ensuite, and stunning porch area, this impressive lodge is spacious enough to additionally include a hallway. It also has a balcony that runs the full length of the rear of the lodge, off the bedrooms.

Specification in all of these properties is incredible, including luxury integrated kitchen appliances, widescreen TV’s, and many other extras.

Retiring to West Lodge Estate can offer over 50’s top lifestyle opportunities, with numerous quality golf courses nearby, coupled with fantastic walking routes, fishing, luxury shopping and gourmet dining. Leading visitor attractions nearby include the Glenturret Distillery.

To arrange a bespoke tour of the park, and find out more about the stunning properties available for entry now, please call the Sales Hotline on 07977 010534, or general enquiries on 01764 670354.

www.westlodgesestate.com

Like this: Like Loading...