Jesse Phitidis and Claire Colver were first time winners of the singles titles when Craigmillar Park tennis club held their annual tournament.

Jesse only joined the club this season and his victory was against another newcomer, Arsenii Opryshko, who, aged 15, is believed to be the youngest men’s singles finalist in the club’s history.

Claire defeated Roberto Bergero for her title.

After several final appearances Ali Colver finally won the men’s doubles when he and Matt Hamill teamed up to overcome Jesse Phitidis and Danny McLaren.

The ladies doubles was a triumph for Heather Hooker and Susan Rhind at the expense of Claire and Kate Colver while the mixed was won by mother-and-son team Margaret and Sean Parr who saw off Claire and Ali Colver in the longest final of the day – 6-7, 7-5, 10-6.

