LOOK FORWARD TO PERTHSHIRE STAYCATIONS WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CRIEFF LETTINGS PROPERTY

The business which created Gamefield, Crieff, one of Perthshire’s finest self catering & exclusive use venues, is back with another luxurious property.

The launch of Brackenhill, a four bedroom, detached cottage, sleeping eight, on the Ochtertyre Estate, Crieff, is being viewed by its owner as an important investment in the future of the currently paralysed Scottish tourism industry. The owner’s hopes are high that summer 2021 will be a boom season for staycations, even more so than what was seen last year when the first lockdown eased.

With a vision inspired by properties he saw in Australia and New Zealand, William Frame, who runs property firm Braemore Estates in Crieff, masterminded the design of Gamefield, also on the Ochtertyre Estate, which operated as an exclusive use property for a five year period.

The House, which slept ten, was very successful with both overseas groups and the London market, going on to host several small exclusive weddings. It also included The Indie House, a separate property at the side of Gamefield, sleeping four, to provide additional bedrooms for groups.

Hire of the Indie House is once again available with the hire of Brackenhill, if required, which William has just listed with Cottages.com. Together, the two properties can sleep twelve guests.

With a hot tub, fabulous scenery, wood burning stove and dining area seating ten, Brackenhill is described as an amazing, secluded retreat for friends looking for a relaxing break or an adventure holiday.









A serial entrepreneur who is also behind the Tomatin Trading Company, which plans to bring a 99 bedroom hotel, 200 seater restaurant, farm shop and retail outlet to the Tomatin junction on the A9, creating hundreds of new jobs, Mr Frame said: “For me, this significant five figure sum investment in Brackenhill at this time is an act of faith in the Scottish tourism market as I believe in Scotland. We’ll all have to get ready for better times – they always come – and I am confident that staycation properties in premium parts of Scotland, such as here in Strathearn, are going to be extremely sought after.

“Even with the vaccination programme rolling out, many older people may not wish to venture abroad this summer and autumn. This property is a way for an extended family group to get together in comfort and seclusion.

“I was very happy with the success enjoyed by Gamefield which catered for a very top end guest. We hosted groups from the States, Australia, Canada and India, as well as many guests from London and the South East, keen to experience five star Scotland, with Gleneagles just along the road. We were moving into day events, weddings and so on, and doing very well, when I decided to pursue other business interests, such as my proposed new development at Tomatin. Gamefield is now my family home once again. Property people are always on the move!

“Brackenhill is on a slightly smaller scale than Gamefield, but I think it is perfectly pitched and will perform well. We are now open for bookings as and when the all clear is sounded.”

William finished by saying that it was a sad state of affairs that places like Gleneagles Hotel and Crieff Hydro have had to close for so long.

He said: “This is undoubtedly hitting the local economy hard in so many ways. However, we are ready to put this part of beautiful Scotland back on the map again.”

Caroline Warburton, Regional Leadership Director at VisitScotland, said: “As we saw when tourism reopened in the summer, self-catering is a popular choice for holidaymakers, and we expect this to continue when we are once again able to travel. Gamefield was a stunning property and we wish William Frame every success with Brackenhill, which will be a welcome addition to the tourism experience in Perthshire.”

https://www.cottages.com/cottages/ochtertyre-luxury-holiday-cottages-bracken-hill-cottage-uk7143

Contact William Frame on 07836 381434, email William@braemore-estates.com

Follow The Scottish Government guidance and legislation on travel in Scotland here.

Like this: Like Loading...