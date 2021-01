The SPFL has teamed up with Curtis Sport to produce match programmes for next weekend’s Betfred Cup semi finals.

Jack Ross’s side travel to the National Stadium next Saturday where they will face St Johnstone with a place in next month’s final at stake.

On form Livingston face St Mirren the following day.

Both games will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The match programmes are due to be printed on Wednesday January 20 and can be pre-ordered on the Curtis Sport website via the links.

