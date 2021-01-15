Livingston’s David Martindale has been announced as the Glen’s Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for December 2020.

After being appointed interim Head Coach at the end of November, Martindale led Livingston on a league run which saw the side take maximum points in December as a result of wins over Dundee United, St Johnstone, Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock, as well as a 2-0 victory over Ross County in the Betfred Cup quarter-final.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Livingston manager, David Martindale, during the fires half Credit: Ian Jacobs

David Martindale was officially appointed as the manager of Livingston FC on 21 December 2020 until the end of the season.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “After Livingston’s impressive run, which saw them win every single game home and away in December, there is likely little surprise at David Martindale being named the Glen’s Manager of the Month for the Scottish Premiership. My congratulations to him and Livi on this well-deserved award.”

Martindale said: “I just want to go on record thanking everyone who voted for me; it really is a very proud moment and I’m truly humbled accepting it. I’m accepting this award for everyone at the club as it has been a collective effort – I’m just the lucky individual who gets presented with it.

“The players and staff at the club have to take the majority of the credit as without them I would not be picking this award up, it really is that simple. So, a massive thank you to all the players and backroom staff.

“This award is testament to the ethos at the club. Everything we have achieved and everything we will achieve will be through the collective effort of all staff and players at the club. Again, thank you very much as I am privileged to accept this award on behalf of everyone mentioned above.”

Like this: Like Loading...