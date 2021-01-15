Scotland’s national service is reaching out to members of the LGBT+ community to encourage them to consider a career in the fire service.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is inviting underrepresented groups to a dedicated online information session about operational and non-operational roles.

This month, an exclusive session is being held for members of the LGBT+ community.

Liz Barnes is the Director of People and Organisational Development for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

She said: “As an equal opportunities employer, we strive to ensure our workforce represents the communities we work in.

“We want to reach out to diverse groups. This can help increase the number of applicants, which means that we will get the best candidates applying for the right job.”

In October 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions the information sessions moved online for the first time. This month, online sessions continue with a dedcated LGBT+ event on Wednesday, January 20 between 6pm and 8pm.

Liz continued: “During the sessions, we’ll aim to answer questions about the range of careers available in the service and how you can apply for these roles.

“It’s also important for us discuss any challenges you feel there are and how we may assist in overcoming these.”

Anyone who wishes to attend can sign up via Eventbrite – places are limited however, there will be a holding list for future events.

More online information sessions are planned for other underrepresented groups who are interested in learning more about careers in the fire service.

Like this: Like Loading...