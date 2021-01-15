The Lord Advocate, James Wolffe QC, has reiterated his commitment to continue with the investigation into the Lockerbie bombing following the court’s decision in respect of the appeal against conviction by Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed Al-Megrahi.

On 31 January 2001 Megrahi was convicted by three judges of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103. On 14 March 2002 five judges refused an appeal against conviction. Today, five different judges refused a second appeal.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe – Photo COPFS

The Lord Advocate said: “For 32 years the families of the 270 people murdered on the night of 21 December 1988 have shown dignity in the face of the loss they have suffered. Our thoughts are with them again today.

“The bombing of Pan Am 103 is, to this day, the deadliest terrorist attack on UK soil and the largest homicide case Scotland’s prosecutors have ever encountered in terms of scale and of complexity.

“The evidence gathered by Scottish, US and international law enforcement agencies has again been tested in the Appeal Court; and the conviction of Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed Al Megrahi stands.

“After Megrahi was convicted in 2001 my predecessor as Lord Advocate, Lord Boyd of Duncansby, confirmed to the Scottish Parliament that the investigation into the involvement of others in this terrible crime would continue. I reiterate that commitment today.

“For almost 20 years since that date Scottish police and prosecutors have continued the search for evidence. This work will continue; and there remain suspects under active investigation.”

