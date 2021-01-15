Local MPs Tommy Sheppard, Ian Murray and Christine Jardine will be on the panel on Friday to be quizzed by high school students. This will be the first of the new Scotland wide series of online discussions entitled The Future Speaks.

It is intended as an open forum for young people to constructively engage with elected representatives.

Candidates in the upcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election will also be on the panel including Lorna Slater (Scottish Greens), Callum Laidlaw (Scottish Conservatives) and Catriona MacDonald (SNP).

Howard Beck, a spokesperson for the ‘The Future Speaks said: “The topics raised by students are likely to include how politicians can play a positive role in the climate and ecological emergency and how sustainability education can be incorporated into school studies. The students taking part, two from Teach the Future and one from Fridays for Future, are 16 years old and eligible to vote in the upcoming Holyrood election.”

Facilitating discussions will be Professor Peter Higgins, Director of Learning for Sustainability Scotland.

Anyone who wishes to participate can sign up here.

The series of events are supported by:

Teach the Future || Learning for Sustainability Scotland || The Royal Society of Edinburgh || The Scottish Mathematical Council || Geobus || The Institute of Physics || The Institute of Engineering and Technology

