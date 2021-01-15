Hibs have confirmed that long-serving left-back, Lewis Stevenson, has agreed a contract extension that will take him through until the summer of 2022.

It comes in the week that the modern-day club legend recorded his 500th appearance for the club.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Hamilton. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 02/10/2020. Hibs play host to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Only four players have made more appearances for the club across our 145-year history – Willie Ormond (506), Pat Stanton (617), Arthur Duncan (626) and Gordon Smith (636).

Stevenson made his Hibs debut as a 17-year-old in a League Cup tie at Ayr United back in 2005 and went on to write his name in the history books as the only player to have lifted both the League Cup and Scottish Cup whilst playing for the club.

A credit to the club on and off the pitch, Stevenson alongside close friend and team-mate Paul Hanlon – serves the community through his work with the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation.

Head Coach Jack Ross said: “We’re all pleased to have Lewis on board until at least the summer of 2022.

“I’m sure every manager who has had the pleasure of coaching him would say the same – he is a delight to work with. There are no original compliments to pay him.

“Like the supporters, we all appreciate everything he has done for the club and his fitness levels and quality of performances are testament to his desire to keep on achieving for Hibernian. I know he is driven to add to the successes he has enjoyed in the past.

“There is no better role model for any young player and it’s no surprise to have read Josh Doig say as much repeatedly this season.”

Stevenson added: “Everyone knows what the club means so me and it was a short conversation to extend my contract. This is where I want to be.

“I’m enjoying my football as much as I ever have and I’d like to thank the manager, the staff and my team-mates for that.

“I’ve never taken anything for granted since my first game for the club, which seems like a long time ago now. It’s been a privilege to play for Hibernian and I’m proud that I’ll get the chance to do so for a little while longer.”

When compared to other Premiership left-backs who have played more than 300 minutes this season (to offer a worthwhile sample size), Lewis tops the league in terms of his passing accuracy (84%), dribble success (80%) and challenge success (68%). He is second in the table for tackle success (79%).

