The People’s Postcode Lottery have announced that lucky Leithers have shared £150,000 in the latest Lottery.

The lucky postcode today is EH6 7DLwith two winners of £30,000 and one person who has won £90,000.

IT worker Jon Keen (59) found out about his winnings during a video call with lottery ambassador, Matt Johnson. He is the only winner who has chosen to divulge his identity.

Jon Keen one of the lucky winners

Jon said: “Oh wow, that’s a sizeable sum! I don’t really know what to say, there’s so much I can do with that.

“I’m blown away, I’ve never won anything on this sort of scale. There are so many things running though my mind right now about what to do and when.”

One thing Jon would love to do is take his wife of 18 years, Fiona, to visit their five-year-old grandson in America. He said: “My step-son lives in Arkansas with our grandson. We’ve not seen them for four years, so now we can go there and spend some quality time with them. Maybe visit the coast and hire a beach house!

“We love to travel and there’s so many places we can go so we’re just waiting for the day that we can. South Africa and Sri Lanka are two places we’ve always wanted to visit but have always been a bit out of our budget, now we can go properly!”

When asked if he was lucky, Jon replied: “There are thirty thousand reasons I’m lucky today!

“It’s been a brilliant surprise.”

Matt Johnson reveals John’s prize

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “It was my pleasure to deliver some good news to Jon and help get his new year off to a great start. I hope our other lucky winners are just as happy as he is – a big congratulations to them all.”

Everyday throughout the January draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

Imaginate is one charity close to the winners that players have supported. Last year it received £7,256 to run theatre and dance artist residencies in schools with high levels of deprivation.

This draw was promoted by Postcode Education Trust which funds charities providing education, particularly in emergency situations. Save the Children, Unicef UK and War Child are some of the organisations supported by the trust.

Like this: Like Loading...