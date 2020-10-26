The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has celebrated £2 million of funding today.

This was raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and they celebrated by treating their critically endangered Sumatran tiger, Dharma, to boxes full of tasty treats to celebrate the milestone.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped support RZSS’s vital conservation and research projects in Scotland and around the world.

This has allowed both Edinburgh Zoo and Highland Wildlife Park to develop new enclosures, including the Sumatran tiger habitat at the zoo. Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with only around 340 – 500 thought to exist in the wild. The subspecies is fast losing ground to many threats, with habitat loss, fragmentation and destruction pushing tigers into smaller areas closer to human habitations, making human-tiger conflicts more common.

Like this: Like Loading...