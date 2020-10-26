Ghostly tales will be brought to life at John Knox House in Edinburgh by storyteller, Fiona Herbert, ahead of Scotland’s Greatest Ghost Stories event which will close the Scottish International Storytelling Festival on the 31st October.

Fiona on the hunt for ghost stories with her hound Oscar in Tweeddale Court off the Royal Mile. © Neil Hanna Photography

Fiona will open and host the event by sharing some of the scariest tales from across Scotland in an online open mic via Zoom. Broadcast live from the Scottish Storytelling Centre from 4pm on the 31st October.

Storytellers aged 14 and over and of all abilities are encouraged to join for a spooky gathering.

Scotland’s Greatest Ghost Stories is just one of 93 events that make up this year’s festival on the theme of In the Flow celebrating Scotland ‘a nation shaped by the seaʼ.

Events shine a light on lost stories of Scottish and International culture, give a new perspective on historical experiences and captivate, entertain and educate audiences on everything from Scottish colonial history to our connection to the natural world.

Over 100 performers will take part in the festival and countries represented include USA, Colombia, Canada, Italy, Spain, England, Kenya, Northern Ireland, Holland, Iran, Sierra Leone and Iceland.

93 events in total will take place in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

As this yearʼs festival closes with a celebration of the Feast of Samhuinn, the 2020 Scottish International Storytelling Festival is on the hunt for Scotlandʼs Greatest Ghost Stories.

The call is going out to find local ghost stories and to encourage people in Scotland to discover those in their own area.

© Neil Hanna Photography

Scottish International Storytelling Festival

17 – 31 October 2020 Online and in person in Edinburgh and across Scotland

For tickets and more info visit www.sisf.org.uk

Follow the conversation using the hashtag #sisfsaysboo

