If you live in the Craigentinny/Duddingston Ward then you must be registered to vote to have your say on 12 November 2020. And the first deadline for that is tomorrow 27 October 2020.

Applications for registration, postal and proxy voting

Applications to be included on the register of electors or for postal or proxy votes must reach the Electoral Registration Officer, 17a South Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 9FL by the dates given below:

Register to vote – Tuesday 27 October 2020

New postal vote applications (including proxies applying to vote by post) – 5pm on Wednesday 28 October 2020

To cancel or alter postal and proxy votes, or to change from postal to proxy voting – 5pm on Wednesday 28 October 2020

New proxy vote applications – 5pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020

If, after 5pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020, you are unable to vote in person because you Have a medical emergency. Learn you cannot go to the polling place because of work reason. You are following Scottish Government advice or the advice of a registered medical practitioner in relation to coronavirus You can apply to vote by proxy. Completed applications must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Thursday 12 November 2020.



Returning Officer for Edinburgh Andrew Kerr said: “I would urge residents living in the Craigentinny and Duddingston ward to make sure they’re registered to vote in the upcoming by-election. They need to register by 27 October. By taking part you can help elect a candidate to represent your views when making important decisions for the city and locally.

“Of course this is a testing time to hold a by-election but our Elections Team are working extremely hard to plan a safe election, with physical distancing and extra hygiene measures in place. You can also apply for a postal vote up until 28 October if you’d prefer not to vote in person.”



The by-election follows the resignation of Councillor Ian Campbell in February. Craigentinny/Duddingston is one of the city’s larger wards, with an electorate of 24,258 and as of 9 October, 3,693 people had registered for a postal vote.

Find out more about the Craigentinny/Duddingston by-election, including all the safety measures in place, on the Council website.

We have interviewed six of the seven candidates and you will find these articles by searching for Craigentinny/Duddingston.

