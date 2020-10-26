The First Minister has just announced the latest figures for today, 26 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

She is joined today at the media briefing by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, who will talk about the revised testing strategy today as well as preparations for winter, and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch.

The figures as at 26 October 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,122 new cases which is 7.1% of those newly tested. Of these 105 are in Lothian.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland is now 57,874.



Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,052 which is an increase of 36 since yesterday.

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 90 which is up by 4 since yesterday

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 1 which means a total of 2,701 deaths under that measurement, but that could be higher as Register Offices are not open at weekends.

Yesterday, Sunday 25 October 2020 the numbers were:

1,303 new cases of Covid-19 reported which is 19.0% of newly tested individuals.

1 death was reported of someone who had tested positive (but Register Offices are generally closed at weekends).

86 people were in intensive care ad 1,016 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

There had been 18,026new tests for Covid-19 which reported results and 7.9% of those were positive.

Like this: Like Loading...