Six people were taken to hospital following an early morning fire in top floor of a block of flats in McNeil Terrace Loanhead.

Four engines and a height vehicle were mobilised by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 3.30am yesterday morning.

A SFRS spokesman said: : “At 3.30am on Sunday we were called to reports of a dwelling fire in McNeill Terrace, Loanhead.

“The crews assisted a number of residents as they worked to extinguish the fire on the top floor of a three story block of flats.

“Two residents were rescued from the property by fire fighters and six casualties were handed into the care of Scottish ambulance service before being taken to hospital.”

