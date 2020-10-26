Police officers investigating an alleged sexual attack in Leith have closed the case after confirming that no crime had taken place.

An investigation was launched on Thursday following a report that a 17-year-old girl had been subjected to a sexual assault near South Leith Parish Church in Constitution Street.

Police made an appeal for witnesses at that time but have now confirmed that the case is closed.

In a statement released on Monday, 26 October, a police spokeswoman said: “Following extensive investigations, no criminality was established.”

