Scotland’s oldest working distillery has reopened its popular visitor centre where the whiskies at The Glenturret in Perthshire are hand-crafted in the same way as they have been since 1763.



Guests will see scotch being made by hand and the gift shop offers a selection of single malts, the full range of The Glenturret, and locally-produced, hand-crafted gifts.



Sheenagh McIntyre, tourism manager, said: “It has felt like ages since we have been able to welcome visitors through our distillery doors. We have missed the interaction we have with our visitors.”



Bookings for The Glenturret Distillery visitor’s centre, where guided tours available for six guests per tour, are available at https://www.theglenturret.com/tour-bookings .

