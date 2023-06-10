Edinburgh-based bottler, Tri Carragh, has launched its second independent release of single-malt Scotch whisky and the trio of bottles are available on the Tri Carragh website and through selected stockists. The release includes whisky from Glen Garioch, Jura and Ardmore distilleries.



Glen Garioch (RRP: £99.50) includes an aroma of sweet cherry drops, vanilla, and Victoria sponge cake with subtle herbal undertones. Its taste includes pepper, wood spices, orchard fruits, and tinned sweets. Region: Highland; age: 14 years; distil date: 19.02.2009; strength: 53.4%; cask type: first fill bourbon barrel; one of 246 bottles

Ardmore (RRP: £107.50): This whisky has an aroma of sweet tobacco, toasted oak, sweet herbal peat, and creme brûlée. Expect to taste sweet and chewy notes with smoky embers.

Region: Highland; age: 17 years; distil date: 11.01.2006; strength: 55.3%; cask type: refill bourbon hogshead; one of 312 bottles

Jura (RRP: £325.00): The aroma of this single-malt is fruity and floral, and the taste mirrors this, with an addition of cinnamon and cloves.

Region: Highland; age: 31 years; distil date: 17.04.1992; strength: 47.8%; cask rype: refill Bourbon barrel; one of 62 bottles.

UK Retailers include Aberdeen Whisky Shop, Hard to Find Whiskies, Good Spirits Co, Billingtons, Tyndrum Whisky (Green Welly Stop), Fairview Wines, Jeffery Street and St Andrews Wine Company, along with new stockist, Dunkeld Whisky Box.



The Edinburgh spirits company has a large percentage of bottles heading to an importer in Alberta, Canada and Japan retailer, the Reiwa Whisky Company.



Ryan McCafferty, co-founder of Tri Carragh, said: “We’ve launched our second independent release of authentic, single-malt Scotch whisky. The first release was incredibly well received and it’s been a joy to see the response from customers and stockists.



“With this second release, we’ve gone even further in our quest to find exceptional casks that showcase the best of Scotch whisky. This release contains whisky produced at different distilleries and of different ages compared to the first release. In addition, the bottles are all from the same region, Highland, but are unique.”



Like this: Like Loading...