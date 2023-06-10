

Glasgow Tigers’ manager Cami Brown hailed the “professional job” his side produced to win at Edinburgh after his men secured a 51-39 victory at Armadale against Stellar Monarchs in their opening Championship clash.

Mr Brown’s boys were always in control against a depleted home side who were missing their top two, Josh Pickering and Craig Cook but the manager said: “They had two very good replacements in Richie Worrall and Lewis Kerr who did a very good job for them.”

He added: “I was really pleased with the way our boys rode. They all got stuck in and produced vital race wins at vital times. It was a very professional job. We were solid right the way through, that pleases me the most. We have so much strength in depth.

“We had to dig in at times, but Chris Harris and Tom Brennan both delivered when it really counted. I’d go as far to say as it was one of Tom’s best displays for the club.

“Even Marcin Nowak, who has struggled at Armadale in the past, produced three outstanding rides right out of the top drawer. Lee Complin also delivered big time while Claus Vissing only dropped one point, which is sensational.”

Brennan top scored with paid 14 for the Allied Vehicle Tigers while Harris picked up 13 and Brown added: “Ace Pijper fell while leading Heat 2. If he’d stayed on it would have been a different night for him.

“However, it’s the perfect start to our away league campaign. It’s also very sweet to win at our rivals for the fans and it was so good to see a huge amount of travelling support. That definitely lifted the boys.”

Tigers 51: Tom Brennan 12+2, Chris Harris 12+1, Claus Vissing 9+2, Ben Basso 7, Marcin Nowak 6+1, Lee Complin 5+2, Ace Pijper 0.

Edinburgh 39: Richie Worrall 15, Lewis Kerr 6+1, Kye Thomson 5, Paco Castagna 4, Lasse Fredriksen 4, Bastian Borke 3+1, Dayle Wood 2+1.

PICTURE: Tigers celebrate courtesy of Glasgow Tigers and Phil Lanning

