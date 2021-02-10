Introducing a new couple in the West End.

– Edinburgh based Wemyss Malts partners with neighbour The Chocolate and Pastry Bar

Wemyss Malts and the Chocolate and Pastry Bar have come together to form the perfect partnership – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Following the rebrand of the Wemyss Malts Core Range last year, the family-run business is continuing its mission to champion local, by partnering with Edinburgh’s Chocolate and Pastry Bar – debuting a range of delicious handmade Belgian Couverture Chocolate bars, inspired by the Core Range’s three uniquely flavoured whiskies – The Hive’, ‘Spice King’ and ‘Peat Chimney’.

The Wemyss Malts team has worked closely with chocolatier Chef Chiara Scipione to create the trio of chocolate, infused, and influenced by the flavour profile and tasting notes of each whisky. Handmade with 54% cocoa Belgian dark chocolate – ‘The Hive’ is expertly blended with caramelised orange pieces, ‘Spice King’ is carefully combined with cracked black pepper and smooth caramel and ‘Peat Chimney’ is delicately made with Islay peat-smoked oats and almonds.

The Core Range and inspired Couverture Chocolate bars are available to buy from wemyssmalts.com/shop from Monday the 8th of February – and if ordered by Wednesday 10th of February, can be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Core Range is available through spirit and whisky specialists worldwide from £39.95. The trio of exclusive chocolates are on offer at £4.95 per bar or free with purchase of one of the Wemyss Malts Core Range.

Steven Shand, Whisky Blender at Wemyss Malts, said: “The past year hasn’t been easy for anyone, so we wanted to do our part to support our neighbours while exploring a new territory for the Wemyss Malts brand. It’s been wonderful to collaborate with such a creative business owner like Chiara whose expertise and flair has created the perfect indulgent pairings for our Core Collection.

“Whether you’re celebrating lockdown love or searching for an isolation treat, our new range of handmade Belgian Couverture Chocolates are the perfect pick me up this Valentine’s Day. Now whisky lovers can not only match the hand-crafted whisky blend to their personality, but can now also pair it with one of the delicious, flavoured chocolate bars.”

Chef Chiara Scipione, Owner of the Chocolate and Pastry Bar, said: “I’ve loved exploring the unique tasting notes of the Wemyss Malts Core Range and matching them with the flavour tones of the Belgian Chocolate. From the beginning of this process, I’ve been inspired by the brand’s unique take on whisky blending and their selection of flavours to suit every type of personality. It’s been fantastic exploring each of the flavour profiles to find the perfect combination of taste and textures to compliment the whisky with the chocolate.”

