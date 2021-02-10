Plans for the third tier of British speedway in 2021, which is expected to include Dale Devils based at Armadale, should be in place around the end of February.



All clubs, including existing National Development League (NDL) members, have been contacted to ask if they wish to enter a side, and have been given a timescale in which to register their interest.



There has already been interest shown by several Premiership and Championship clubs as well as existing NDL clubs.



A British Speedway spokesman said: “None of the clubs who were to be involved in the NDL in 2020 have, at this stage, notified any intention not to take part this year.”

Like this: Like Loading...