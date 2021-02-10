National Records of Scotland have reported on Wednesday that as at 7 February, there have been a total of 8,726 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Of the total number of deaths registered in week 5 (01 February to 07 February), there were 374 where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is a decrease of 70 deaths on the previous week.

Of deaths involving COVID-19 in the latest week:

74% (275 deaths) were aged 75+, and 12% (44 deaths) were aged under 65.

49% were male (183 deaths) and 51% female (191 deaths).

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“As we continue to live with this virus, these figures show the very real consequences facing families and communities across the country who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

“Today’s statistics show a welcome reduction in the number of deaths for the second consecutive week.”

The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.

There were 103 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area, 65 in Lanarkshire and 42 in Lothian.

At council level, the highest number of deaths occurred in Glasgow City (56), North Lanarkshire (37) and South Lanarkshire (28).

The majority of deaths (75%) occurred in hospitals (281 deaths), with 68 deaths in care homes, 22 at home or in non-institutional settings and 3 in other institutions.

