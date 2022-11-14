Edinburgh-based spirits company, Stravaig Spirits, have launched a trio of single malt whiskies to help celebrate the festive season under the brand name Tri Carragh. The three bottles of single malt Scotch whisky are the spirit company’s first independent bottling release.

The three Tri Carragh bottles are single-cask releases and include Bunnahabhain, Linkwood, and Tomatin.



Bunnahabhain (RRP: £75): tasting notes include an unreduced nose of boozy vanilla sponge and marzipan, followed by sweet tobacco and fresh sea air. In terms of taste, expect sweet and salted, under-ripe pear, lingering lemon and mint cordial, sherbet, white pepper, and lasting apple-flavoured vape.



The region is Islay and they are nine years old with a strength of 58.3 per cent. The cask type is refill Bourbon Hogshead and the outturn is one of 358 bottles.

Linkwood (RRP: £84): anticipate a nose full of fruit and sweetness, toffee apple, honeydew melon, vanilla fudge, pear, and pineapple, along with notes of cinnamon, polished furniture, and leather. Expect to taste viscous, dark fruits, including blackberries, blackcurrants, raspberries, cherries and spiced plums.

Spicy notes of chilli flakes, cloves, and cinnamon also appear. The region is Speyside and the age is 12 years with a strength of 51.5 per cent. Cask type is first fill Sherry Hogshead and the outturn is one of 319 bottles

Tomatin (RRP: £440): this whisky will smell like light-baked pastry, cinnamon, vanilla buns, polished wood, and banana. For taste, expect rum and raisin sponge, baked cherries, and black tea. It will taste sweet, rich, and spicy but still smooth.



The region of origin is Highland and the age is 36 years. Strength is 47.2 per cent and the cask type is fefill Sherry Butt with an outturn of 30 bottles.

Tri Carragh bottles are limited in numbers and each outturn will eventually sell out and never to be replicated. The bottles will be available online at Tri Carragh and other stockists. Prices for each unique single malt whisky vary.



Stravaig Spirits partnered with Scotland’s leading whisky writer and world authority on the subject, Charlie Maclean, who provided his thoughts and tasting notes on each unique single malt.



On the launch of Tri Carraghs first release, he commented: “I was impressed by these first bottlings from Tri Carragh and I look forward to seeing more. Their cask slection is clearly sound.”



Co-founder of Stravaig Spirits, Ola Lopatowska, said: “We’re thrilled to have launced our first independent release of authentic, single malt Scotch whisky.



“Whisky is such a personal and subjective choice for every individual, but with each Tri Carragh bottle, you can expect quality and character. Each cask is thoughtfully selected, choosing the distillery and spirit which will encourage the most conversation whilst enjoying a dram with friends this Christmas and Hogmanay.”

