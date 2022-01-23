The St Andrews based Eden Mill is best known as a gin sponsor for Hibernian FC, but this season the drinks brand is to become official whisky partner of the Easter Road club.

The bespoke dram has been developed for Hibs fans hoping they have many occasions to raise a glass to their team. Only 800 bottles are available of the whisky which combines both bourbon-matured and sherry finished whiskies and an Eden Mill peated single malt.

Eden Mill Sponsorship Manager Pamela McGovern said: “We’re thrilled to be able to share another outstanding spirit from Eden Mill with Scottish football fans in mind. The focus for the Matchday Blend was to bring fans together to think about their best memories of watching their team, as during season 2020 / 2021 fans were unable to enjoy the special atmosphere of the live experience at Easter Road.

“While we have been gin sponsors for Hibs for several years, this season is the first that we have also become spirit partners with the club, inspiring us to create a bespoke whisky that will no doubt become a collectors’ item.

“Our distillers have crafted this spectacular dram marrying some of the finest blended whiskies to our Eden Mill Single Malt. The focus is primarily on lighter and sweeter notes with a warming hint of peat smoke underneath, which adds a layer of complexity.

“We wanted to remember the highs and lows of football while creating new, unforgettable memories. Now is the perfect time to raise a toast with our sublime whisky to some of the most iconic moments involving our favourite players on the pitch.”

Murray Milligen, Commercial Manager at Hibernian FC, said: “After a few successful Hibs Gin collaborations with Eden Mill, it’s brilliant to see them do their first Hibs Whisky, a product which has been in demand from our supporter base. Eden Mill always get it right and it’s fantastic that our partnership produces exciting products such as this that supporters can take advantage of.”

Co-founder Paul Milleradded: “We are constantly evolving as a brand and it’s with great pride that we are paying tribute to such an iconic football team with our superb new range of spirits.”

Matchday Spirit Hibernian Dry Gin and the limited edition whisky are available from the Eden Mill online shop.

