This spring the French Film Festival UK comes to Edinburgh’s Summerhall with Screen Horizons running from 30 January to 17 April 2022.

French and Francophone cinema features in the programme which opens with an Edinburgh premiere of French illustrator Aurel’s the 2021 César-winning animation, Josep, which won a string of other awards including prizes at Tokyo Anime Awards, Anima, and the European Film Awards.

The screening on Sunday 6 February will be accompanied by a live introduction by Rafael Cueto from Edinburgh’s CinemaAttic who also directs the Catalan Film Festival.

Presenting an all-embracing range of films, from award-winners to new talents, from classics to documentaries and award-winning animations, the programme includes a diverse celebration of French and Francophone cinema.

Audiences will get a chance to rediscover some of the hottest titles from previous editions of the French Film Festival, including some which have previously been screened at leading international festivals including Cannes and London. To add to the screenings, several will be accompanied by introductions, Q&As and talks by leading experts from the world of film and French culture.

Watch out for Costa-Gavras’ pulse-pounding political thriller, Z, which was one of the hits from last year’s Festival. Starring Yves Montand this Academy Award winner was one of the cinematic sensations of the late Sixties. It’s loosely based on the 1963 assassination of Greek left-wing activist Grigoris Lambrakis.

Families have a lot to choose from with several animations aimed at younger audiences, including artist and illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti’s folkloristic work, The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily; and enlightening tale, Hello World! which was made with papier-mâché puppets animated in stop motion, which will also be accompanied by a Q&A.

Emmanuel Mouret’s multi-César-nominated romantic ensemble, Love Affair(s) is the perfect title to be screening over Valentine’s weekend. Beautifully set in the French countryside, it stars Festival favourites Camélia Jordana and Niels Schneider.

Richard Mowe commented: “With the easing of restrictions we’re delighted to be able to offer a comprehensive international array to accompany other Summerhall screenings in the newly re-equipped Red studio theatre with its Seventies vibe. Audiences will have the chance to catch up with French Film Festival titles they may have missed the first time around. The programme really does have something for everyone.”

www.frenchfilmfestival.org.uk

Screen Horizons Programme

Josep 30/01/2022 @ 15:00 06/02/2022 @ 17:30 Z 30/01/2022 @ 17:00 06/02/2022 @ 15:00 Bonjour le monde! / Hello World! 13/02/2022 @ 15:00 20/02/2022 @ 17:30 Les Choses qu’on fait, les choses qu’on dit / Love Affair(s) 13/02/2022 @ 17:0020/02/2022 @ 15:00 Roubaix, une lumière / Oh Mercy! 27/02/2022 @ 15:00 De Gaulle 27/02/2022 @ 17:30 06/03/2022 @15:00 Tout simplement noir / Simply Black 06/03/2022 @ 17:00 13/03/2022 @ 15:00 Le Collier rouge / The Red Collar 13/03/2022 @ 17:00 20/03/2022 @ 15:00 Petit Vampire / Petit Vampire 20/03/2022 @ 17:00 27/03/2022 @ 15:00 La Fameuse invasion des ours en Sicile / The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily 27/03/2022 @ 17:00 03/04/2022 @ 15:00 Petit Pays / Small Country 03/04/2022 @ 17:00 10/04/2022 @ 15:00 Léon Morin prêtre /Léon Morin Priest 10/04/2022 @ 17:30 17/04/2022 @ 15:00 Adolescentes / Adolescents 17/04/2022 @ 17:30

