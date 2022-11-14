Looking for a way to support older people and help them to keep warm this winter, Lifeacre Edinburgh, the charity based in Stockbridge, has begun an urgent appeal.
The Winter Warmer campaign will allow LifeCare to extend its services this winter – including turning their community café into a welcoming warm space with free heat, hot food, companionship and activities – even at the weekends.
The charity is asking everyone to support them with a donation which will allow them to add to its services of day clubs, help at home, meals on wheels, unpaid carers support and companionship. The LifeCare café is an integral part of their service but it also provides funds to the charity from its operational profits.
The charity reaches people with dementia, reduced mobility and who struggle on low incomes. Their clients may have mental health concerns and LifeCare recognise the need to keep people in their own homes living well and independently for as long as possible.
James Wells, Chief Executive of LifeCare said “We are extremely worried about those in our community. The cold, dark months are always difficult, and this year, with rising food and fuel costs, it will be devastating for many. Older people are still coming to terms with the aftermath of the covid restrictions; abilities and mobility deteriorated rapidly and enquiries for our help are rising, up 250% in some services. Now hit by the cost-of-living crisis these same people, who are just regaining the confidence and motivation to get back to their communities, can’t afford to take part in activities or meet friends for food/drink. On top of the ‘heat or eat’ dilemma they face this winter they are also at risk of serious social isolation.
“LifeCare has a long history of supporting and empowering older people to live life to the full, but as a charity we rely on donations to enable us to deliver our lifesaving and life-affirming services. Thanks to our care, we will ensure that each older person receives the support they need. We will make sure they are warm in their homes, they eat well, have company to look forward to and are able to get out and about to activities safely. We are asking local people and businesses to consider giving a one-off or regular gift to our Winter Warmer appeal. With support, LifeCare can deliver the positive care older people need to ensure they keep warm and well in body and mind.
“There are different ways people can help support. One-off and regular donations can be made on our website or alternatively people can come along to our community café to pledge their support. Even choosing to have your coffee or lunch from our café will help us to deliver the care local older people need.”
Donate here.
Telephone – 0131 343 0940
