M&S celebrates ten years of partnership with family-run, Edinburgh-based haggis suppliers, Macsween, with a range of mouth-watering products as Burns Night looms.

Collection Handmade Scottish Haggis, Neeps & Tatties with a Scotch Whisky Cream Sauce (£10): A nationwide supermarket first and a truly exciting creation for M&S, the new Collection Haggis, Neeps & Tatties will create a standout sharing centrepiece for a traditional Burns supper, or delightful Sunday lunch, serving four people. Looking more like a dish customers would see in a sophisticated Scottish restaurant, the mouth-watering stack is a layered gateaux made from traditional Scottish recipe haggis, mashed swede and creamed potatoes, topped with Scottish oats and herbs. It is handmade using Scottish grown potatoes, swede and onions as well lamb and beef from Scottish M&S Select farms and comes complete with a Scotch Whisky cream sauce. Made with 100% Scottish ingredients, this is a great one for Burns-beginners!



M&S Haggis Cheese Bake (£4.50): Another completely new product to the UK supermarket scene, this one-of-a-kind hot cheese-based haggis dish oozes ’winter-warming’ vibes and is a great dish for those who are new to haggis. Made in Scotland by Castle MacLellan, using Macsween haggis, this Scottish cheddar cheese bake makes for a savoury, gooey treat and is best served with oatcakes or crusty bread for dunking. Bring that winter comfort food home with this hot, indulgent, and flavoursome dish, sure to bring warmth to haggis-loving customers this January.

M&S Haggis Scotch Egg (£1.50): A pub classic, and loved by the nation, a Scotch Egg makes any celebratory spread special, and now M&S is launching a Burns special. Made again using Scottish Macsween haggis, this limited edition is made by wrapping a free-range egg in a savoury mix of sausage meat and haggis and coating it in a unique Scottish oat breadcrumb mix. Haggis lovers will struggle to resist this one…

M&S has a range of classic haggis options include the Traditional Haggis £3.50 (454g) or £6 (1.3kg), the Spiced Vegetable Haggis (V, VG) at £3.50 (454g), and the ever-so-tempting NEW Collection Original Recipe Haggis £7.50, made as an exclusive recipe for M&S by Macsween.

Sarah Loxton, Haggis Product Developer at M&S said: “We’re really excited for Burns 2022 to kick off, not only are we celebrating 10 years of creating one-of-a-kind haggis with our Scottish suppliers Macsween, but we also have three first to market products, which we think are going to really storm it with customers. As was the case last year, Burns celebrations might not be as big as we’d all hoped this January, but what we can bring customers is a range of ways to enjoy the Burns celebrations through tasty and easy to prep dishes, which work as starters, main courses and snacks – and we look forward to seeing what reaction they get.”

Managing Director of third generation haggis supplier Macsween, James Macsween, said: “We are in our 69th year and to be celebrating ten years, plus launching new products, with M&S is unbelievable. To serve our exclusive traditional and vegetarian and vegan products to M&S customers brings us such joy and we always look forward to seeing what new recipes customers create with it. The main recipe is inspired by my great grandfather John Macsween’s favourite haggis recipe. To see it instore will always make us proud.”

With delicious veggie sides such as fluffy potatoes and earthy swede – perfect for mashing – and carrots and parsnips – which taste beautifully sweet when roasted with a drizzle of honey and a few sprigs of thyme – costing only 65p each from 18th January, M&S has the main meal covered with its Fresh Market Specials. Plus, with award-winning whisky to accompany the haggis, such as M&S Special Reserve Kenmore Scotch Whisky and a large selection of Scottish desserts, from cheese, crackers, oatcakes and shortbread, you’re ready to entertain.

To take your Burns night to the next level, why not make the perfect ‘wee dram’ and serve up a warming winter cocktail. To make two, mix 50ml whisky with 3 tbsp honey and divide between two glasses. Add a cinnamon stick to each glass and top up with boiling water and a squeeze of lemon. Garnish each glass with a lemon wedge and enjoy!

For those you’re not able to celebrate with this year, there is a selection of online gifts which would make a great delivery for loved ones, including: Single Malt Whisky Gift Box £75 including Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, crystal whisky glasses, Scottish heather honey and more or a Whisky Tasting Experience set, with four different Scottish drams to try and taste. £15

