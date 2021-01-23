Edinburgh-based chef, Mark Greenaway has helped London North Eastern (LNER) with a video demonstration of how to cook your haggis, neeps and tatties.

He hopes you will be inspired to cook your own version this Burns Night.

Kate McFerran, LNER Director of Communications, said: “Burns Night is always something we look forward to celebrating, and at LNER we want to keep that spirit alive during lockdown. As we can’t celebrate in the usual way this year, we’re helping people make their own Burns Night supper, and what better way to do that than with haggis.

“Celebrated chef Mark Greenaway kindly agreed to help by creating a modern, sophisticated take on preparing haggis, and worked alongside one of our LNER chefs Chris Murphy who whipped up a delicious, traditional version with neeps and tatties. They’ve both created inspired dishes that are sure to warm and comfort, and we think the hardest part will be deciding which one to make.”

LNER have created their own cookbook, Cooking for CALM with a collection of recipes created by LNER chefs during the pandemic.

Sales of the book will help raise funds for LNER’s charity partner Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to support the prevention of suicide.

Popular Edinburgh chef Mark Greenaway, who is known for creating Scottish fine dining dishes at his restaurant at Edinburgh’s Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian, said: “Haggis is a well-known traditional dish for Scotland, and typically eaten at Burns Suppers across the country. The recipe can vary from butcher to butcher and it’s a great ingredient to add a twist to a dish. As a champion of Scottish cuisine, it was fantastic to be a part of this LNER video and to have Chris in the kitchen cooking alongside me for the day.”

Chris Murphy, LNER Chef from Edinburgh, said: “I am delighted to be involved in this video celebrating Burns Night and to work alongside Mark for the day, sharing tips and techniques, and getting to know different methods of cooking haggis.”

Visit https://www.lnermerchandise.co.uk/product/lner-cooking-for-calm-cookbook for more information and to purchase LNER’s cookbook Cooking for CALM.

