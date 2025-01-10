Hibs have announced that the club’s successful partnership with LNER (London North Eastern Railway) has been extended into 2025.

As a part of the extension, LNER will continue to be prominent around Easter Road on matchdays, with branding shown on the club’s LED pitch-side boards, on the big screens and much more.

Furthermore, the club has worked closely with LNER on staff engagement.

For the Edinburgh Derby in October, LNER chefs, hosts and hostesses were supporting the Hibs matchday experience to give them a different taste of hospitality.

LNER had a big presence at the Edinburgh Christmas Markets, situated in East Princes Street Gardens, this year too through the Big Wheel, which shows their investment and engagement with people in the city of Edinburgh.

On the partnership, Hibs Commercial Director Murray Milligen commented: “We’re delighted to extend our commercial partnership with LNER. We have worked incredibly closely with them over the last couple of seasons and have created activations that have had great benefits.

“They’re a well-renowned national brand, a market leader within rail travel with a base here in our city. We’re excited about the future and further plans we’ve got together.”

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “Supporting the local communities based along our route is one of LNER’s core values, so continuing our relationship with Hibs is great news.

“We were incredibly proud to be lead sponsor for the Big Wheel in East Princes Street Gardens over the Christmas period. Working with the city’s football teams throughout 2025 is just one way we will be continuing our support for this fantastic city.”

