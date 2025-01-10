Now that the threat of legal action has been withdrawn the charity which will run the Fringe events at Summerhall has announced an extensive programme for this year.

Artists who were owed money from 2024 have according to Summerhall Management all been paid after control of their bank accounts was restored by HMRC.

Summerhall Arts an independent charity, separate from the company threatened with winding up was set up in 2023. Now it will help develop the programme at Summerhall with new writing, performance and visual arts during the Fringe.

Debbie Christie, Summerhall Arts Board Member said: “We are delighted to announce that Summerhall Arts will be delivering a Fringe festival programme at Summerhall for 2025 and beyond.

“Summerhall Arts are committed to building on the incredible work that has been curated and delivered by the team so far and will utilise the talent and skills of the programmers and leadership team that have been doing such an exemplary job at working with and supporting the artists over the last few years. Led by Sam Gough who returned to Edinburgh in 2023 to establish and develop Summerhall Arts, who has resigned from Summerhall Management to dedicate his entire time to the charity, with programmers Tom Forster and Samantha Chapman, Summerhall Arts are excited about the future and being responsible for the arts provision in this iconic venue.”

Sam Gough said: “I am delighted that we are able to announce the first part of what is coming next. We have planned a diverse programme of work throughout the entire year which will go a long way to support and develop the sector year-round. But the first announcement is that we are going to deliver a fringe programme – which is a thrilling opportunity to push boundaries and provide a platform for both emerging and established artists. Summerhall Arts vision is simple: to celebrate art that speaks to the moment and invites new perspectives, all while fostering strong relationships with artists and audiences alike.

With our ongoing efforts to secure multi-year funding, we are optimistic this will strengthen our ability to support all of the artists of the future, keeping Scotland at the very forefront of the sector.“

Performance Programmer Tom Forster said: “Our 2025 fringe performance programme will continue to be exactly what we know and love, challenging contemporary work that says something about the world and does it in an interesting way, because that is what the sector shapes us to be. There is no secret sauce; I just simply can’t wait to work with colleagues, both old and new, and we at Summerhall Arts welcome applications for this years’ fringe now.”

Visual Arts Programmer Samantha Chapman said: “With a breath of fresh air, the next steps for Summerhall Arts are bold and innovative as we create a powerful force to protect and promote the arts in Scotland, offering opportunities to practicing visual artists and inspiring experiences to audiences. I look forward to welcoming you in and showing you something you have never seen before and to creating a space where unexpected, transformative art thrives—and where Scotland’s dynamic visual arts scene continues to grow and flourish. “

The building has been sold to AMA the luxury homes developer who have said they will commit to supporting the arts sector at the venue. But the details of their purchase are as yet unknown. AMA has owned the former Dunf campus in Cramond for some time where they have not yet produced the sports element of the development. The history of the development up to 2021 is here.

www.summerhallarts.co.uk

Sam Gough CEO of Summerhall presents the Fringe programme in 2023

© 2024 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...