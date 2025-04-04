The Woolly Good Gathering is “an Edinburgh event celebrating knitters, crocheters, weavers, spinners and fibre lovers with a festival of crafts, workshops, talks, food, music and good company”.

It is taking place at the Central Hall and Edinburgh Printmakers on Friday and Saturday.

There is more information on the link below and although general marketplace tickets have now sold out for both Friday and Saturday, anyone can attend a talk or workshop (limited availability) without a marketplace ticket.

More details here.

The Woolly Good Gathering , Edinburgh.

Pic shows two of the event organisers, Susan Anderson and Alyson Chu, getting into the spirit of the event with bundles of colourful yarns. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

The Woolly Good Gathering , Edinburgh. Pic shows two of the event organisers, Susan Anderson and Alyson Chu, getting into the spirit of the event with bundles of colourful yarns. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

The Woolly Good Gathering , Edinburgh. Pic shows two of the event organisers, Susan Anderson and Alyson Chu, getting into the spirit of the event with bundles of colourful yarns. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

The Woolly Good Gathering , Edinburgh.

Pic shows two of the event organisers, Susan Anderson and Alyson Chu, getting into the spirit of the event with bundles of colourful yarns. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

The Woolly Good Gathering , Edinburgh.

Pic shows two of the event organisers, Susan Anderson and Alyson Chu, getting into the spirit of the event with bundles of colourful yarns. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

The Woolly Good Gathering , Edinburgh.

Pic shows two of the event organisers, Susan Anderson and Alyson Chu, getting into the spirit of the event with bundles of colourful yarns. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

Like this: Like Loading...