More than £2.3 million worth of cannabis has been removed from Scotland’s streets following a series of significant seizures in recent weeks.

On Thursday, 20 March, officers recovered a quantity with an estimated street value of around £436,400 from the Glencoe Street area of Glasgow. The following day, police in Aberdeen seized cannabis valued at £1 million.

There have been further large recoveries in Dundee, Glasgow, Livingston, Cumbernauld and Clackmannanshire.

A total of 14 men were arrested and charged in connection with these operations.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “These seizures highlight our dedication to tackling drug crime in Scotland.

“Controlled substances are dangerous and cause real harm to individuals, families and communities. They are illegal for that very reason.

“Working closely with our partners, we remain focused on targeting individuals and organised crime groups, who selfishly exploit vulnerable people solely for their own financial gain.

“This shows our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Results like these rely on the public and anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

