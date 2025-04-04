Detectives are appealing for information after a house was deliberately set on fire in Hay Drive, Edinburgh during the early hours of this morning, Friday 4 April 2025.

Around 1.20am officers were made aware of a fire, which also spread to a neighbouring property.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries but substantial damage has been caused to both properties.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing and from the investigations so far, officers believe this incident may be linked to the recent discharge of firearms and other fire-raising incidents in the city.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “It is vital that we trace whoever is responsible for this reckless act as soon as possible.

“While we believe this was a targeted attack, the fire has spread to a neighbouring property and the consequences could have been far more serious.

“Our enquiries suggest this incident is linked to groups who are actively targeting each other but we understand this will be concerning for the local community.

“Please be assured we are working hard to trace those involved. Our action this week demonstrates our commitment to tackling this type of crime.”

A motorbike carrying two individuals was seen in the area around the time of the fire and officers are keen to anyone who may have seen this vehicle.

Mr Grainger added: “We would urge anyone with information, or anyone with dash-cam, doorbell footage or personal footage, to review it and get in touch with officers.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw this motorbike in the area.

“Please think back – did you see this vehicle? Or did you see anything suspicious in the area around the time?

“If you have any information at all, please contact us.

“Plain-clothed and uniform officers will remain in the area while our investigations continue.

“Anyone with any concerns, or any information, can approach these officers.”

Two further arrests have been made after more warrants were executed this week in Edinburgh following this series of incidents.

On Thursday, 3 April, divisional officers from Edinburgh and the east of Scotland, supported by specialist resources from Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism and firearms officers, attended at five addresses across Edinburgh and Musselburgh.

A number of items relevant to the investigation, including weapons, were seized, along with drugs and cash.

Two men, aged 25 and 33, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. A 38-year-old man was also reported to the Procurator Fiscal, and a 30-year-old man was given two recorded police warnings, for drugs offences.

Detectives, supported by firearms officers, also executed two additional firearms search warrants in the Leith area of Edinburgh on the morning of Friday, 4 April.

The activity was part of an ongoing investigation into the discharge of firearms and fire-raising incidents in the city last month.

So far officers have arrested six people in total, checked around 1600 vehicles and recovered eight which had been stolen. Around 2400 hours of CCTV footage are being examined and officers on patrol have delivered 500 leaflets in the community to reassure them.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “These incidents could have had much more serious consequences and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Significant enquiries are ongoing in relation to all of these incidents, and we are utilising all available resources to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We will continue to carry out additional high-visibility patrols and disruption activity across the city and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers, so we can take action.

“If anyone has information that can help with our enquiries then please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

