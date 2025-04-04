Retail sales at Edinburgh Waverley during Quarter 3 of 2024 increased by 10.5% making it the fastest growing station outside London.

Network Rail Property is reporting its best ever sales quarter in its portfolio of 19 stations in the UK with an increase of around 7% across the board. This totals retail sales in the quarter of £240.5 million which is up by £16 million on the previous year.

The organisation is especially pleased about the Waverley stats which they say show the resilience of retail performance at the station “creating an exceptional station offer” which is a key part of their strategy.

In Quarter 3 a new Brewdog opened in the station, and there were improvements at M&S and Burger King. All retail spaces in the station are now trading.

In Glasgow Central there has been investment in Greggs and Holland & Barrett in new outlets in the station, but London Waterloo remains the best performing with sales growth of 24.2%.

Hamish Kiernan, Commercial Director, Property at Network Rail, said: “Our retail offering at Edinburgh Waverley station continues to go from strength to strength and our Q3 sales figures are the highest ever, demonstrating the appeal of our offer. Attracting and retaining brands such as Brewdog and M&S who invest and see the value in our destinations are vital to our continued success in Scotland and giving our customers the best possible station experience.”

Like this: Like Loading...