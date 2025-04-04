Police Scotland say that they are aware of concerns being shared on social media about filming around playparks.

Officers have charged two men in connection with an alleged breach of the peace in Paisley.

In an unconnected incident, a man has been charged in connection with an alleged breach of the peace following concerns raised in Rutherglen.

Officers have also investigated a small number of unconnected reports of filming, these have been found to be parents filming their own children or other individuals who were not filming children and no criminality was established.

Police Scotland say that they take reports seriously and will investigate any matters reported to them.

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said: “Given concerns about filming, I would ask people to remind anyone videoing or photographing in public to respect those around them. Police officers balance the rights of people to film with the potential to cause fear or alarm and make decisions based on individual circumstances.

“I would encourage responsible use of social media and ask people not to share speculation or inaccurate information. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.

“It is not illegal to take photographs or video footage in public places unless it is for criminal purposes.”

