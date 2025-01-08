After months of legal process and uncertainty the court action against Summerhall Management Ltd has been brought to a close.



On Wednesday Robert McDowell Director, Summerhall Management Ltd said: “I can confirm that the petition to wind up the company over alleged unpaid corporation tax was withdrawn in the run up to the Christmas break. This brings an end to this action against Summerhall Management, and there will be no further hearings about this matter. Access to Summerhall Management’s bank accounts was restored in late December – including all box office money belonging to artists – which has meant that we were able to complete all Fringe and other Box Office payouts before Christmas.

“Whilst we appreciate that these payments were late, we were able to complete the payout process quickly, as soon as we were able. I would like to thank all those that were affected for their patience.

“Regarding the future, conversations with other stakeholders including Summerhall Arts continue, and there will be more information on this to follow from them directly.”

The property was put on the market for sale and luxury home developers AMA have been announced as the preferred bidder, although no details of their plans are yet known.

Like this: Like Loading...