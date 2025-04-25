The good news keeps on coming for Hibs fans.

Following on from the new contracts for Lewis Miller and Jack Iredale, today the club announced that head coach David Gray has signed a new deal.

Following his side’s magnificent run of form, the 36-year-old has penned a new three-year contract with the Club.

Gray’s Assistant Head Coaches Eddie May, Liam Craig, and Craig Samson have also extended their stays with the Club.

In Gray’s first season as Hibernian FC Head Coach, he – and his coaching staff – turned around the Club’s difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign and, in the process, broke a number of records along the way.

His Hibs team are currently 17 games unbeaten in the William Hill Premiership, – equalling the Club’s post-war record.

Alongside this, Gray has also won three Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month awards, becoming the first ever Hibernian FC manager to win the award three times in the same Premiership season.

On the new deals, HibsSporting Director Malky Mackay commented:

“I am delighted that David, and his staff have extended their commitment to our club, and they thoroughly deserve their new contracts.

David is a terrific ambassador and leader for our team and this club and his staff have worked tirelessly to help Hibs succeed.

“Over the course of the season, it’s been evident to everyone how David has adapted, evolved, and improved a number of our players, which has allowed us to make great strides on the pitch.“He is someone that fully understands the fabric of this Football Club and has a deep desire to be successful here. Tying down someone of David’s calibre was an important step for us, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Gray added: “This is a football club that means a lot to me, my family, and my staff, and we’re delighted to have signed new deals. I’ve been very open about the support we’ve received from the Board and it means a lot to be backed by the Gordon Family, and Malky Mackay.

“There have been ups and downs this season, but the turnaround we’ve had is due to everyone’s hard work. The players and the staff have worked tirelessly to get us in the position we’re in heading into the split.

“As a collective group, we want to continue making the supporters proud. They have been with us every step of the way this season, and we can’t thank them enough for that.

“The aim for us to build on our performances and to pick up as many points as possible. We’re excited about the future here at Hibs.”

