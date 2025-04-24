A man convicted of serious sexual crimes has been jailed for seven years and nine months.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, 23 April, 2025, 37-year-old Ricki Anderson was sentenced to prison, placed on the sex offenders register and given a 15-year non-harassment order.

He was found guilty at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday, 21 February, 2025 for the offences including rape, drugs supply and theft.

He attacked a woman in a car between East Lothian and Dumfries in June 2021. Unfortunately, she has since died.

He attacked another woman in a flat in Dumfries in early 2022.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson of the Public Protection Unit at Dumfries and Galloway Division said: “Although one of the victims in this case has passed away, it was right her evidence was heard in court through the reading of statements. Our thoughts remain with her family and the other victim, and I hope this sentencing offers them some comfort as they move forward with their lives.

“I would also like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of a sexual offence and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice. I urge anyone who has been the victim of any offence of this nature to contact us where you will be fully supported by our officers and partner agencies.”

