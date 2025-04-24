Hibs fans are invited to send in tributes to lost loved ones ahead of their final home game of the season.

Hibs face Rangers on Saturday 17 May, 12:30pm kick-off at Easter Road.

Now an annual tradition, messages and photos of Hibs supporters who have passed away over the course of the season will be shown on the stadium screens ahead of the game.

Supporters are encouraged to send in messages containing the person’s name, plus no more than 30 words and can also include one photograph with their tribute.

Please email your tribute to mnewton@hibernianfc.co.uk before midday on Friday 9 May to be included.

Fans will be asked to be inside the stadium around 12pm on the day of the game to see the tributes.

The Tribute to Absent Friends presents fans with the opportunity to remember Hibees who have passed away over the last year at the home of Hibernian FC.

