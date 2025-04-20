Former Hibs Scottish Cup winning midfielder Fraser Fyvie has been included in the 2024-25 PFA Scotland League One Team of the Year.

Fyvie previously played 77-games for Hibs having been signed by Alan Stubbs, including the Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers in 2016. He scored twice for the club.

He also played for Aberdeen where he was their youngest ever player and Wigan Athletic where he won an FA Cup winners medal as an unused substitute in the club’s historic victory over Manchester City in the final.

The side is compiled from votes cast by players at all ten clubs across the division.

Despite a few injuries, Fyvie played thirty-two matches for Cove Rangers and scored seven times, including two candidates for Cove Rangers goal of the season.

Earlier in the campaign he celebrated his 150th appearance for the club, and the captain has been one of the driving forces behind our promotion bid.

Team mate and Mitch Megginson was also nominated along with former Hibs player Scott Taggartwho played three times under Colin Calderwood in 2011.

A Cove Rangers spokesperson said: “Everyone at Cove Rangers would like to warmly congratulate both Fraser and Mitch, and thank them for their contributions this season. Their inclusion in the team is well merited!”

The full teams is as follows: Musa Dibaga – Inverness CT, Scott Taggart – Alloa Athletic, Gregor Buchanan – Stenhousemuir, Thomas O’Brien – Arbroath, Danny Devine – Inverness CT, Ross Cunningham – Kelty Hearts, Fraser Taylor – Arbroath, Fraser Fyvie – Cove Rangers, Scott Stewart – Arbroath, Mitchel Megginson – Cove Rangers, Alfie Bavidge – Inverness CT

Like this: Like Loading...